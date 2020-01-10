Delhi Metro to go slow over 2 Noida stations due to maintenance work
Noida (UP): Delhi Metro trains will run slow between Noida Sector 61 and 52 stations due to maintenance work on the track along the route, the DMRC said on Friday.
According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the work on the two stations of the Blue Line that inks Noida Electronic City and Dwarka Sector 21 will be carried out after service hours.
It did not specify when will the normal speed of the trains be resumed.
"Trains will continue to run with slow speed between Noida Sec 61 and Noida Sec 52 as maintenance is needed for track in this section, which will be carried out after service hours. We regret the inconvenience caused. Please allow for extra time in your commute (sic)," the DMRC tweeted around 4.30 pm on Friday. PTI KIS
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
IPU kicks off nat'l seminar on Judicial delays10 Jan 2020 6:23 PM GMT
New Ghaziabad SSP takes charge10 Jan 2020 6:22 PM GMT
2 cops suspended for consuming alcohol inside police10 Jan 2020 6:22 PM GMT
Delhi Cong launches campaign to get public opinion for...10 Jan 2020 6:21 PM GMT
Out of 4,191 vehicle thefts in 2019, only 546 found in Ggm10 Jan 2020 6:17 PM GMT