Delhi Metro Museum turns 11
New Delhi: The museum of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation at Patel Chowk station on Friday turned 11 and host of activities were held at the venue, officials said.
An exhibition themed on suicide prevention campaign '#Nevergiveup' was also inaugurated on the occasion.
The '#Nevergiveup' campaign is an initiative of the DMRC launched earlier this year to spread awareness on suicide prevention.
Established in 2008, the Metro Museum has been a special attraction for visitors and commuters of Delhi Metro over the past decade. The museum has also been the venue for various events and initiatives taken up for children by the DMRC.
"On the occasion of its 11th anniversary, the Delhi Metro Museum today held a series of activities at the Metro Museum located at Patel Chowk Metro Station", the DMRC said in a statement.
