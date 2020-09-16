Delhi Metro develops indigenous signalling technology

new delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on " Engineers Day" on Tuesday took a major step towards the development of an indigenously built CBTC (Communication Based Train Control) based signalling technology for Metro railway with the launch of the i-ATS, which is an important sub system of the Signaling system.



This prototype system as well as a state of the art laboratory for further developing other sub- systems of indigenous CBTC technology was inaugurated today at Shastri Park by Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the presence of DMRC's Managing Director, Dr. Mangu Singh, Shikha Gupta, Director, BEL and other senior officials from DMRC

and BEL.

Speaking on the occasion, Mishra said, "It is a really proud occasion to start something like this which is going to add to our strength on the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The way we have promoted indigenization in the development of Metros in the country, I am fully confident that this Indian system will also be sold outside and we will be the leaders in this area as well."

Dr. Mangu Singh termed this achievement as a major step forward towards the development of indigenous technologies required for the operation of Metro rail systems. "This is a very important step towards the development of an indigenous CBTC system. I am sure that we will be able to work together and scale newer heights to completely indigenise Metro railway construction as well as operations."