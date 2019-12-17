Delhi Metro closes 7 stations in N-E Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed entry and exit gates at seven metro stations in north-east Delhi on Tuesday when a violent protest against the Amended Citizenship law began in the Seelampur area.

The DMRC tweeted, "the Entry & exit gates of Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations." The two stations are on the pink line.

Metro services at Seelampur and Gokulpuri metro stations were also suspended. Earlier in the day, the entry and exit gates of Welcome, Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur were also closed. The gates were opened later at night on Tuesday.

On Monday in lieu of the protest at Jamia against the Citizenship Amended Act (CAA) the DMRC stopped metro services for four hours at six metro stations in Central Delhi.

The DMRC tweeted, "Entry & exit gates of Lok Kalyan Marg and Janpath are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations."Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Jamia Millia Islamia, and Udyog Bhawan were closed. Metro services resumed at these stops post 7 pm.

On Sunday, the Delhi Metro had stopped services at 15 metro stations in the Magenta and Yellow lines as a precautionary measure. The DMRC tweeted, "Entry & exit gates of Model Town are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations."

All gates of Vasant Vihar, Munirka, RK Puram, Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, Patel Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, GTB Nagar and Shivaji Stadium, were closed.

"As advised by Delhi Police, entry & exit at Jamia Millia Islamia station has been closed. Trains will not be halting at this station," tweeted DMRC.

Mtero trains did not stop at ITO, IIT, Delhi Gate, and Pragati Maidan. Earlier on Sunday evening, Delhi Metro had suspended services at the Ashram station as a precautionary measure.