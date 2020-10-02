Delhi Metro appeals to 'break the peak'

New Delhi: As it completes nearly a month of reopening services in a phased manner after a prolonged lockdown, some sections of the Delhi Metro have now begun running at their full capacity on peak-hours as per post-Covid standards even as passenger intake inside stations remains largely restricted.



Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said that despite catering to one-fifth of the footfall it experienced before shutdown, in the past few days, certain sections of the train network are showing a trend where "occupancy is touching 100 per cent mark during morning and evening peak hours".

"Whereas, during off-peak hours the occupancy in the same sections is only between 30 to 35 per cent, leaving ample scope for people to stagger their travel from peak hours to the extent possible and have a hassle free travel with social distancing in place," Anuj Dayal, Executive Director (corporate communications), DMRC, said.

As per the statement, the sections where this trend is being noticed are: Dilshad Garden to Shastri Park and Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) on the Red Line, Mundka to Kirti Nagar on the Green Line, Kirti Nagar to Mandi House on the Blue Line and Escorts Mujesar to Badarpur Border on the Violet Line.

As part of the graded resumption of operation of the network, Delhi Metro has introduced peak-hour frequency of trains from 8 am to 8 pm, doing away with the concept of off-peak hours between 11 am to 4 pm, when trains ran at a low frequency.