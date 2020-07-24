Delhi Master Plan 2041 process to focus on public engagement

New Delhi: Authorities have drawn out a calendar of activities for the next two months, seeking to engage the public in the formulation of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2041, officials said on Thursday.

The 12th Review Committee meeting was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of DDA Vice Chairman Anurag Jain to analyse the progress of the MPD 2041, the urban body said.

"A public engagement calendar will be published shortly by DDA for public meetings and interactions to get the feedback of citizens, RWAs, stakeholder groups such as industry and market associations, professional bodies, civil society groups, informal sector, children and youth, etc." the DDA said in a statement.

These meetings are planned to be held online in August and September, given the COVID-19 situation. The Delhi Development Authority in collaboration with the National Institute of Urban Affairs is preparing the next Master Plan for Delhi 2041.

This Master Plan shall be a strategic enabling plan. Sustainability, inclusivity and equity are the underlying core principles. The policies would majorly focus towards having quality living for the citizens of Delhi and establish its potential at global economic level and cultural powerhouse, it said. The major focus of the review meeting was towards fostering public engagement in the process. The plan should respond to the needs and concerns of the people of Delhi, the officials said.