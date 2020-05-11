Delhi: Man kills wife after quarrel, surrenders before police

New Delhi: A 33-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death at their house in south Delhi's Dakshinpuri following a heated argument and surrendered before police, officials said on Monday.



The incident took place late on Sunday night, the police officials said.

After the incident, Vijay Kumar, an autorickshaw driver, came to the Ambedkar Nagar police station around 12.30 am and told the policemen on duty that he had killed his wife at his house, the police said.

"On visiting his house, the woman's body was found lying on a bed. A strangulation mark was found on her neck," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur.

The body has been preserved at the AIIMS mortuary and Kumar has been taken into custody, he said.

A murder case has been registered against him at the Ambedkar Nagar police station, he added.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he had a quarrel with his wife and the two got into a scuffle. He strangulated her during the scuffle, Thakur said.