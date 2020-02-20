Delhi man killed after 50 bullets fired at his SUV in gang war fallout: Cops
Released from jail recently in an attempt to murder case, a man travelling in his Scorpio car was gunned down by a group of men who fired at least 50 bullets at him in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala on Wednesday night, said SD Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini district).
The officer said that the murderous attack seemed to be the fallout of a gang war.
The DCP identified the dead man as Anchil, a resident of Karala village, and said he was travelling in his black Scorpio in Ladpur village on Wednesday night when a group of men targeted him.
"We believe the attackers too were travelling by a Scorpio. At least 50 rounds were fired. It seems to be the fallout of a gang war," said Mishra, adding that efforts to identify and arrest the killers have begun.
(Inputs and image from Hindustantimes.com)
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
SC order on women in Army enabling, provides clarity in...20 Feb 2020 10:34 AM GMT
Anti-CAA protesters begin indefinite fast in Lucknow20 Feb 2020 10:28 AM GMT
In Agra Makeover For Trump Visit, Water Released Into...20 Feb 2020 10:08 AM GMT
Avoid 'nationalism', it refers to 'Hitler, Nazism':20 Feb 2020 10:04 AM GMT
Tension at Kolkata hospital after family member of deceased...20 Feb 2020 10:00 AM GMT