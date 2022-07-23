Delhi man found dead in fridge
New Delhi: The body of a 50-year-old man was found stuffed in a refrigerator at his house in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Friday, police said.
According to the police, a caller informed them on Friday around 7.15 pm that her relative was not attending phone calls.
When she reached Gautampuri, she found him dead in the fridge. Police reached the spot and found the body stuffed in the refrigerator, a senior police officer said.
The deceased was identified as Zakir, they said.
Preliminary inquiry has revealed that he was living alone in the house, while his wife and kids are living separately at a distance, police said.
Legal action is being taken. Police indicated that they are developing a clue about a suspect in the murder. Further investigation is underway, they added.
