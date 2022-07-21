Delhi logs 649 fresh Covid cases & one death; +vity rate at 4.06%
New Delhi: Delhi on Thursday logged 649 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.06 per cent and one death, according to data shared by the city health department.
With this, the national Capital's COVID-19 case tally climbed to 19,46,313. The death toll rose to 26,297, the latest bulletin stated.
The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 2,209, up from 2,153 the previous day. As many as 1,454 patients are under home isolation, it said. The fresh cases were detected out of 15,974 COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day.
Delhi on Wednesday logged 686 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.74 per cent. On Tuesday, it recorded 585 cases with a positivity rate of 4.35 per cent and two deaths. The day before, 378 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 6.06 per cent and two deaths.
The city logged 498 cases with a positivity rate of 3.57 per cent and one fatality on Sunday.
Of the 9,488 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 130 were occupied on Thursday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, the bulletin said.
There are 186 containment zones in the city, it added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Murmu elected India's first tribal Prez21 July 2022 8:15 PM GMT
ED questions Sonia Gandhi for nearly 3 hrs, Congress holds protest21 July 2022 8:00 PM GMT
2024 won't be a vote for election, but for rejection: Mamata21 July 2022 7:54 PM GMT
Schemes for state will only be named after 'Bangla': Abhishek21 July 2022 7:53 PM GMT
States can't permit non-forest activities on forest land without...21 July 2022 7:49 PM GMT