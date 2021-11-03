Delhi logs 34 cases, zero deaths in a day

New Delhi: The national Capital reported 34 cases of COVID-19 and zero death in a day while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday.

Delhi recorded only four deaths due to the viral infection in October, while five people succumbed to the viral disease in September.

With the new cases, the Coronavirus infection tally in the city climbed to 14,39,922. Of this, over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 25,091.

According to the health bulletin, authorities conducted 48,831 tests, including 36,940 RT-PCR ones, the previous day. There are 309 active Covid cases in Delhi, of which 141 are in home-isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 98.

Delhi reported 18 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 45 on Sunday and 37 cases on Saturday.

In April and May, the city battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives and led to a shortage of oxygen and essential drugs at hospitals.