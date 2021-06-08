Delhi likely to receive rain on Saturday: IMD

New delhi: The national capital is expected to witness strong winds from Tuesday and rain on the weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.



The city recorded a maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 26 degrees Celsius, two points below the season average, it said.

The national capital is likely to record its minimum and maximum temperatures around 27 and 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

From Tuesday onwards, the temperature is likely to hover around 41 degrees Celsius till Saturday when the city may witness rain or thundershower, the IMD has forecast.

Relative humidity was recorded at 30 per cent at 5.30 pm, the IMD added.