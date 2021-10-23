Delhi likely to receive light rain

New Delhi: Delhi is likely to receive light rain on Saturday and the minimum temperature was recorded at 18.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.



The humidity was recorded at 92 per cent.

The weather department has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day. The maximum temperature will be settled around 32 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The air quality index was recorded in the ''moderate'' category at 168, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.