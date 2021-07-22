Delhi likely to receive light rain

New Delhi: Delhi is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



The minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius -- two notches below the normal -- and the maximum is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, it said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 85 per cent.

Delhi's air quality was in the "satisfactory" category in the morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the hourly air quality index (AQI) stood 89 at 8.05 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Wednesday were 34.7 degrees and 22.4 degrees Celsius respectively.