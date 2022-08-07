Delhi LG Saxena flags off 'tiranga' bicycle rally

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday flagged off a 'tiranga' bicycle rally from Tilak Marg to create awareness about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme to mark India's 75 years of Independence.



The rally was organised by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), in which 200 cyclists rode to Khan Market via India Gate, Shahjahan Road, Prithvi Raj Road and Rajesh Pilot Marg.

"Flagged off the Tiranga Cycle Rally organized by NDMC to create awareness about #HarGharTiranga campaign to celebrate #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav. The enthusiasm & celebratory fervor of the cyclists /participants is indeed infectious," the LG said in a tweet.

NDMC is organising various activities such as quiz, painting competition and cultural activities to promote the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The civic body is also displaying motivational messages on LED and other digital screens, hoardings, banners and posters under the campaign.

The vision of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is to unify the nation and remember the country's freedom struggle by instilling patriotism in the hearts of citizens, a statement from NDMC said.



