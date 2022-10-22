Delhi Legislative Assembly's panel asks officers to ensure that pension gets disbursed before Diwali

New Delhi: The Petitions Committee of Delhi Legislative Assembly came down heavily on the Central government for not paying its share of funds for the elderly pension of Delhi for the past one and half years. The committee was responding to a petition filed by AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj before the petitions committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly requesting action on the elderly pension being stopped in Delhi for several months. Moreover, he sought answers on this from the officers of the Social Welfare department by writing a letter.



The committee recorded that elderly pensioners have not received pension since July and calling this a criminal act, the committee gave clear instructions to the officers of the Social Welfare Department to ensure that pension gets disbursed before Diwali. The committee also observed that the Central government has not paid its share of funds in the pension for the past one and half years and Delhi Government is covering the entire expenses of the elderly pension by also paying Central Government's share. Moreover, Officers of the department told the committee that the delay was caused because of changes in rules and regulations regarding issuance of pension.

The Chairman of the Petition Committee, Akhileshpati Tripathi said, "There was a delay in processing the file for issuing pension due to the old system. This is a criminal act. Taking cognizance of this, the committee will take strict action by fixing the responsibility of the concerned officials. We will not tolerate such insensitivity towards the elderly. The Secretary of the department is directed to ascertain if there was an intentional delay to deprive the elderly of their pension."

The committee also sought the Assembly-wise details of pension from the department in 15 days.

The Secretary of the Social Welfare Department also said, "I will also give directions to ensure that pension is given every month in a timely manner.