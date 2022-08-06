Delhi L-G writes to CS over non-compliance of ToBR

new delhi: Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena has written to the Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, urging him to look into the matter of Transaction of Business of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Rules, 1993 (ToBR) not being adhered to by the Delhi government. The L-G has the Chief Secretary to ensure adherence to laid down statutory provisions of the ToBR, both in letter and spirit.



Saxena, citing the provisions of Rule 11 and Sub Rule (3) of Rule 13 of the ToBR that provide that a copy of the Memorandums/Proposals and Cabinet Notes to be considered by the Council of Ministers/Cabinet be made available to the L-G Secretariat 'at least two days before the scheduled date of the meeting of the Council of Ministers' observed that several Memorandums/Proposals/Cabinet Notes are received just prior to the scheduled meeting of the Cabinet or even after conclusion of such meetings, without recording any reason for such transgression of the ToBR.

He noted that there have been many such instances which are a violation of the rules. The L-G added that the said period of two days can be curtailed by the CM under Sub Rule (3) of Rule 13 'in case of urgency', however, this has not been applicable in several of the instances.

The L-G office noted: "Out of the 234 proposals considered by the Cabinet in their meeting from April 2020 to 15.07.2022, 79 Proposals were received in the L-G Secretariat one day before the scheduled meeting of Cabinet, 63 were received on the same day of the meeting and 40 such proposals were received after the Cabinet meeting was held. It is clear that the compliance of the ToBR in this matter happened only in 22% of the cases, while in 78% instances the ToBR was violated without any

justification."