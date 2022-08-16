Delhi L-G dedicates 16 DDA parks to unsung heroes of freedom struggle

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena dedicated 16 Delhi Development Authority (DDA) parks in the name of the 'unsung/forgotten heroes' of the Indian freedom struggle on the occasion of Independence Day.



Distributed throughout the physical expanse of the national Capital, these parks were dedicated to the heroes of the Indian Freedom Struggle to ensure that everyone who uses the park is made aware of the contributions of these freedom fighters to our history. This step, apart from being a gesture of small tribute befitting these great sons and daughter of Mother India, was also an effort to etch their names in an otherwise lopsided historical narrative, the Lt Governor said, while dedicating these parks.

The following parks were part of the occasion, District Park, R-Block, Greater Kailash-I has been named as "Asaf Ali Park", District Park, Sector-B, Vasant Kunj as "Avadh Behari Park", Park at Sector-C, Vasant Kunj as "Master Amir Chand Park", District Park at Jasola as "Lala Hardayal Park", District Park, Lok Vihar, Pitampura as "Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon Park", District Park, Sandesh Vihar, Pitampura as "General Shah Nawaz Khan Park", District Park, Vikas Puri, as "Gobind Behari Lal Park", District Park, Janakpuri as "Satya Vati Park", Park and Nursery, Sector 11, Rohini as "Colonel Prem Sahgal Park", District Park, Part-1, Sector-29, Rohini as "Basanta Kumar Biswas Park", Green area, Sector-29, Rohini as Bhai Balmukund Park", District Park, Mayapuri, Phase II as "Dr. Shushila Nayyar Park", Green area, Sector 28,

Part I, Rohini as "Hakim Ajmal Khan Park", Park and Play Area, Sector B-4 Narela as "Brij Krishna Chandiwala Bagh", District Park, Sector-11, Dwarka as "Swami Shraddhanand Park" and Park no 27, Sector 11, Dwarka, as "Deenbandhu C. F. Andrews Park".