Delhi L-G conducts surprise inspection of Ghazipur landfill site

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Saturday went on a surprise inspection of Ghazipur landfill site and even walked through sludge to its higher elevation level take stock of the work underway to process huge volumes of garbage, officials said.



The Ghazipur landfill account for 14 MT of waste.

Describing the landfill sites in Delhi as "grave health hazards" and a "national shame", Saxena on July 1 reached out to the people and sought their ideas that could help efforts by authorities in getting rid of these "unseemly mountains of garbage".

In a sudden detour, which "included plying on his official BMW car, to an Innova car of an official, a Gypsy of the Delhi Police and finally a walk through the sludge on foot, the LG inspected the on-mound working of 10 new trommel machines which have been brought in after replacing the outdated machines at the site, after his visit and instructions in May, " the Raj Niwas said in a statement.

These machines are processing 10,000 MTs of garbage every day, it said.

On May 29, Saxena had visited the "infamous mountain of garbage" and resolved to "get the capital rid of these mounds within a fixed time-frame of 18 months," the statement said.

Reiterating his commitment to the deadline, he expressed hope that all three "mountains of garbage at Ghazipur, Bhalaswa and Okhla, will be totally done away with during the next 16 months". "Braving the sludge, mud and slippery slopes of the garbage mound that made it impossible for a vehicle to climb up, the LG walked up to the peaks to take stock of the works in progress," the statement said.