Delhi Jal Board to construct innovation & research centre

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board will construct an innovation and research centre at the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant which will carry out pilot studies and allied works like onsite pilot testing, surveys, micro analysis and experts' visits. At a meeting chaired by Water Minister and DJB Chairman Satyendar Jain,



the board also approved the construction of a lab equipped with the latest technology to perform advanced testing including detection tests for viruses like COVID.

It will test and monitor the levels of pollutants like pesticides, heavy metals, antibiotics, and trace elements to ensure safe drinking water supply and proper treatment of wastewater before it drains into the Yamuna.

The DJB will hire domain experts to carry out research, innovations and consultancy for in-house projects as well as for other agencies, the utility said in a statement.

The research and innovation centre will also act as a knowledge bank for all the ongoing projects like water audits, cleaning of the Yamuna, and round-the-clock water supply.

To bring transparency and widen participation of contractors in DJB projects, the board accorded approval for enlistment of contractors in all the categories of project ranging from Rs 10 crore to Rs 500 crore.

The objective of the enlistment of contractors is to have a ready list of suitable and competent firms for DJB works so as to minimize the requirement of verification of their credentials at the time of each tender.