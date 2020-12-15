Delhi-Jaipur Expressway: Steadfast in their demand, protesters continue to camp at Shahjahanpur border

Gurugram: Steadfast in their resolve and unwilling to accept anything less than revocation of three farm bills, protestors continued to camp along Shahjahanpur border along Delhi-Jaipur Expressway on Monday.



There are more than 800 protestors camped around Shahjahanpur toll that separates Rewari in Haryana with Rajasthan. Led by Sanyukta Kisaan Morcha, hundreds of protesters started from Behror, Rajasthan to march and camp along the Delhi-Gurugram border. However, before they could enter Haryana through Rewari, they were stopped by the Haryana Police that led protestors to camp at Shahjahanpur border.

With main entry through Delhi and Gurugram from Rajasthan being blocked, commuters are forced to divert their vehicles via different routes, leading to massive traffic jams around areas like Kapadiwas, Sidhrawali and Kherki Dhaula in Gurugram.

Substantial number of farmers on Monday also held a nine hour fast from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm as part of the protest.

Supporting the protestors are a large number of workers from major companies like Honda Motors and Maruti who were sacked from their work.

Alarming both Central and State governments, the protestors have already announced that more farmers from Rajasthan and nearby areas of South Haryana would be joining them in coming days if the deadlock over revocation of three farm bills persists. A makeshift stage has also been set up where protestors can come forward and share their views on why they are protesting farm bills.

Difficulties for protestors however are expected to grow as temperatures continue to dip further. Minimum temperature at Shahjahanpur border was 10 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature was 22 degrees Celsius.

"We are keeping fast and showing our dissent through moral means. We are firm, steadfast and truthful in our resolve and therefore are able to remain hungry by sacrificing food and water. If anyone today has a misconception that it is only farmers from Punjab who are angry, should come over here and see that there is discontent among every section of the farmers on these three bills," said Rampal Jat, one of the protesting farm leaders.

In a unique way of showing their concerns, farmers at the protest site also organised a puppet show. In this puppet show, it was shown how big corporates would ultimately destroy small farmers by drying up their steady source of income in the coming years. As farmers inch closer towards Gurugram and then Delhi, a major concern for public authorities is to prevent protestors from entering into Haryana through NH-48.

Large number of small, medium and large-scale industries of Gurugram including manufacturing bases of major auto companies are located along this route.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers are also camped along the Delhi-Agra Highway at Palwal after they were stopped to move towards the Badarpur border.