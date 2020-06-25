Delhi hotels shut doors to Chinese nationals

New Delhi: The Delhi Hotel & Restaurant Owners Association (DHROA) has declared that no Chinese national will be given accommodation at their Hotels and Guest Houses in the Capital. This move is to support the "Boycott Chinese Goods Campaign", initiated by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), said officials of the association.



DHROA announced that budget hotels and guest houses in Delhi will not provide any accommodation to Chinese Nationals from now onwards. The city has about 3,000 budget hotels and guest houses with about 75,000 rooms.

President of DHROA, Sandeep and General Secretary Mahendra Gupta, in a joint statement, said the Hotel Industry is deeply upset with the manner in which the Chinese army had been behaving with Indian forces at the borders, resulting in the killing of 20 Indian soldiers. It said that it has therefore decided to join the campaign of CAIT. Gupta further said that the Association has also decided not to use any Chinese-made products in their hotels and guest houses like furniture, kitchen accessories, cutleries, decoratives and other items.

CAIT National President B C Bhartia & Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that such a decision by DHROA shows that people from all walks of life are willing to join the campaign. The CAIT will now make all efforts to rope in various other sectors — Farmers, Transporters, Small Industries, Consumers, Hawkers, Self entrepreneurs, Women entrepreneurs — to join its campaign.

The CAIT said it will also contact sectors like the media, IAS and IPS officers, students, company secretaries, government employees, religious leaders, motivational speakers, retired judges and judicial officers, advocates, retired paramilitary forces, Resident Welfare Associations, to join the boycott.