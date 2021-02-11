Delhi High Court rejects bail of man accused in 'large-scale' fake MBBS admissions racket

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has rejected the bail application of an accused in a Delhi Police case related to a "large-scale conspiracy" wherein a company by the name of Crack Ur Career Pvt Ltd had collected large sums of money from aspiring medical students by promising them admissions in various medical colleges in the country.



A bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad rejected the bail plea while also noting that the accused was also arrayed as an accused in the murder case of one of the officials of the company accused in the scam.

The court, in its order, said that the case was "one of a largescale fraud wherein fake admission letters and fake receipts have been issued by the accused to gullible students stating that they have secured admission in MBBS courses."

It went on to remark that the accused was allegedly involved in defrauding innocent students "by taking money from them and promising admission in colleges and giving fake letters of admission and affixing fake seals", according to the order, first reported by legal news website Livelaw.

According to details of the case, the company, Crack Ur Career Pvt Ltd, had allegedly led the aspiring medical students and their families to believe that it had tie-ups with several medical colleges and then promised them admission in exchange for large sums of money.

However, as per the investigation, it was found that the company had allegedly copied formats of admission forms of these medical colleges to dupe its targets. When students became aware of the fraud, the company closed shop and the accused absconded. The defence argued that the FIR did not mention his client's name.