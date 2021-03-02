Delhi: Heatwaves expected during Mar-May: IMD D-G





New Delhi: Mercury dropped by a few notches in the city on Monday as the minimum temperature settled at 11.8 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD. The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung Observatory here was 11.8 degrees Celsius early morning on Monday, one notch below the normal, an IMD official said. The city had registered a low of 15.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday while the maximum temperature was 32.3 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, day and night temperatures are likely to be above normal with the expected occurrence of heatwaves from March to May, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said. He said there is a 60 per cent chance of above normal temperature over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi by 0.5 degree Celsius.