Delhi HC seized of matter, MCDs rush to get vendors registered and certified

New Delhi: After repeated rebukes from the Delhi High Court over the incorrect implementation of the Street Vendors Act, and several directions to solve problems of illegal hawking in Delhi, the three municipal corporations of Delhi are now rushing to survey and register each vendor under their jurisdiction as the next hearing in one of these pleas is scheduled for November 18.



Delhi Government officials had previously confirmed that three civic bodies were asked to carry out surveys to identify vendors in their areas and had completed that step.

On Thursday, North MCD inaugurated a special camp to commence the process of distribution of "Certificates of Vending" in Keshavpuram area.

North MCD has identified over 40,000 vendors in their area who will be receiving the certificates. On Thursday, approximately 1,000 certificates were issued by the civic body in the Keshavpuram Area. Plans to open camps in the Karol Bagh and Rohini area are already in action.

East MCD had also run camps to distribute vendor certificates in this rush. According to their survey, a total of 19,643 vendors were to be issued "Certificates of Vending", in both Shahdara South and North Zone.

As per East MCD officials, they identified 10,039 vendors in Shahdara South Zone and have already issued certificates to 7,695 vendors. Similarly, they identified 9,604 vendors in Shahdara North Zone and have issued 3,625 certificates so far. East MCD officials added that the vendors who are left out will be receiving their certificates within the next 15 days.

The South MCD, in the meantime, said that they had sent all identified vendors under their jurisdiction their certificates by post. Across all of its zones, the SDMC has over 56,000 vendors, all of whom have been sent their certificates, officials said.

Previously, the New Delhi Municipal Council was given an extra two months to complete its survey by the Delhi Government. NDMC has not clarified if they started the process of distribution of certificates.