Delhi HC seeks SDMC, Delhi Police stand on plea concerning closure of illegal dairy farms

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought the stand of South Delhi Municipal Corporation officials and Delhi Police on a plea alleging inaction concerning the sealing and closure of illegal dairy farms.



Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice on a contempt petition and sought a status report from the respondents on the plea which has claimed that the continued wilful disobedience of a 2019 judicial order on the removal of illegal dairies is creating a "complete public nuisance" and adversely impacting public health and safety.

"Issue notice… Let Delhi Police be also impleaded in the array of parties. The status report be filed before the next date of hearing," said the court in its order dated April 24.

The petitioner, Sunayana Sibal, and Akshita Kukreja, represented by senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal and lawyer Aditya N Prasad, submitted that in September 2019, the high court directed the municipal corporations in Delhi to take necessary action against all illegal dairies by sealing and closing them down by disconnecting electricity, water, and drainage connections and other actions.

However, when the petitioners visited the Kotla Mubarakpur area in South Delhi last year, they discovered an entire cluster of sheds housing unlicensed dairies and wrote to the authorities but no action was taken, the petition claimed.

"This entire cluster was established via encroachment under the Baba Bandu Bahadur Singh Setu flyover in a non-designated area, and multiple animals were also found tethered with short ropes in neck-high sewage water," the petition stated.

"To the present day, no concrete steps appear to have been taken by the Respondents/Contemnors to address the grave issue at hand. Evidently, the Judgement of this Hon'ble Court continues to be violated and the bovines of the unlicensed dairies are regularly confined in the sewage drain under the flyover at Kotla Mubarakpur," it added.

The petitioner claimed that there continues to be complete inaction on the part of the respondents who failed to comply with the court's direction in spite of a specific intimation.

"The Respondents/Contemnors have failed to take any concrete steps to comply with the aforementioned judgment of this Hon'ble Court, thus exhibiting willful and deliberate disobedience," the petition said.

The matter would be heard next on May 13.