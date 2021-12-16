Delhi HC seeks police stand on Ansals' plea to suspend 7-year jail term

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought response from Delhi Police on pleas by real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal seeking suspension of their seven-year jail terms awarded for tampering with evidence in the 1997 case of Uphaar cinema fire which had claimed 59 lives.



Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice on the petitions and also sought response from the complainant, Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy. On December 3, Additional Sessions Judge Anil Antil had rejected Ansals' plea to suspend their conviction and jail term in the evidence tampering case by a magisterial court and refused to release the convicts on bail.

Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioners, assailed the sessions court order and argued that the seven-year-term exceeded the maximum punishment that could be granted in the case.