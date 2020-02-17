Delhi HC seeks Centre's reply on plea seeking CBI probe

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Delhi Police on a petition seeking a CBI probe into the mass molestation incident that took place at Delhi University's Gargi College incident.



The court has asked the parties to file their reply and has listed the matter for

April 30.

The plea was mentioned on Friday for urgent hearing before a bench of Justices GS Sistani and C Hari Shankar.

Advocate and petitioner ML Sharma had alleged that nothing had been done in the case. Police registered the FIR on February 9 and arrested 10 people only on February 12, he said.

The plea was filed on Thursday, hours after the Supreme Court declined to entertain the petition and asked the petitioner to move the high court.

On February 6, a group of men broke into the college and allegedly groped, harassed and molested girl students. The attack took place during their college festival 'Reverie'.

The incident came to light after some students took to Instagram to narrate their ordeal and alleged that security personnel did nothing to control the unruly groups.

"It is a clear criminal conspiracy hatched by the political party to deploy accused persons to provoke the Delhi public for voting in their favour. Despite the presence of Delhi Police ... on February 6, neither principal nor other state authorities tried to stop and arrest the accused persons," Sharma's PIL claimed.

ML Sharma filed a petition in Delhi HC asking for a CBI inquiry in the Gargi College incident.

Meanwhile, students of Gargi College continued their strike on Monday. The protest entered its eighth day, where the students said that the college principal has still not shown them the budget of the previous or this year's event. On the other hand, the college's fact-finding team is set to discuss its preliminary report on the whole incident.