Delhi HC refuses to allow man to go to Af

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has refused to grant permission to an Afghan national, who is embroiled in a customs case, to go to Afghanistan to look after his family, saying there is very bleak chance of his coming back to India in view of prevailing circumstances in his country. The high court said there was no ground to release the man's passport and to permit him to leave India without depositing the penalty of Rs 13 lakh imposed on him.



The man, who was to take the flight to Afghanistan, was intercepted at the airport carrying certain medicines illegally and proceedings were initiated against him after which a redemption fine of Rs 9 lakh, determined as per the value of seized goods, and a penalty of Rs 13 lakh was imposed on him by the Additional Commissioner of Customs.

The petitioner has not paid the penalty and wanted to go to Afghanistan on the ground that he has 11 children and his first wife has been killed by terrorists and he has to look after his family. Justice Mukta Gupta dismissed his petition, saying in view of the facts and particularly the fact that there is very bleak chance of the petitioner being able to come back to India, in view of the prevailing circumstances in Afghanistan, this court finds no ground to release the passport of the petitioner and permit him to leave the country without depositing the penalty of Rs 13 lakhs.