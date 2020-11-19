Delhi HC raps DU over delay in releasing online OBE results

new delhi: After already having seriously reprimanded the Delhi University for not complying with its directions repeatedly while the hearings in the Online Open Book Exams (OBEs) were on, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday once again came down heavily on the varsity for not yet declaring the results of the OBEs conducted in



August.

Justice Pratibha M Singh of the Delhi High Court directed the varsity to file an affidavit in the next five days, detailing course-wise results that had been declared and that are yet to be declared. It noted that DU had failed to file an affidavit on this despite an order in the last hearing.

"There is non-compliance by the Delhi University. It is really shocking. It is happening every time," it said, further directing the Dean of Examinations DS Rawat to appear before it on November 26 for the next hearing in the matter. "Now we will have to monitor things again," the

court said.

The high court was hearing various students' grievances that the results of their final year exams, which were conducted in August, have not been declared yet as a result of which they are unable to join higher studies.

Some of the students also claimed that though they appeared in the exams, the university had marked them absent.

A division bench of the high court had earlier directed the university to declare results of all the post-graduate courses by October 31 and to upload the marksheets on its website.

It had also fixed various deadlines for declaration of results of undergraduate courses, between October 20 to 31 with a buffer of a maximum of three days from the date fixed. For BA (prog) courses, the results were to be declared on November 6.

Initially, the petition was filed challenging the varsity's decision to hold online OBE, as per the UGC guidelines, for final year undergraduate courses which were in long-form exams.