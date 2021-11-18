Delhi HC orders removal of Kalkaji Temple encroachments in 2 weeks

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has permitted the authorities to remove "all unauthorised encroachment" in and around the Kalkaji Temple premises here in South East Delhi within a period of two weeks, adding that the administration may take whatever assistance needed from the Delhi Police and the South MCD for this.



Justice Pratibha M Singh also issued a slew of directions for the maintenance and security of the temple premises in her order.

The High Court while trying to deal with the issue of shopkeepers and illegal encroachers near the Kalkaji Temple said that if any of these persons are entitled to seek alternate accommodation, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board may consider their request and allot such accommodation on humanitarian grounds.

However, the court added that the pendency of any such application for alternate accommodation should not prevent the process of removing the illegal encroachments from the Temple premises. It also said that the DUSIB may conduct any survey required for this process, according to legal news website Live Law.

The high court order also said that the directions contained therein are also meant for the Delhi Development Authority.

The court went on to say in its Monday order that the administration should ensure the posting of 2 paramedics and one doctor from nearby hospitals at the Mandir premises for safety of devotees. It also directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation to deploy sanitation inspectors to check the cleanliness and hygiene of the toilet complexes for the next 15 days.

It also asked the civic body to inspect the status of garbage disposal at the premises asking it to conduct such an inspection by November 20. It said that the municipality must ensure garbage disposal at the Temple at least three times a day. It also asked the Fire Department to conduct safety audits.

In addition to this, the Delhi Jal Board was directed to ensure a piped connection in the Temple premises for the devotees to be able to get an uninterrupted piped water supply.

Moreover, the court noted that there were many female devotees who visited the Temple concerned and hence also directed the Delhi Police to ensure the adequate number of women constables be posted there.

This direction came when the court was shown videos of police officials allegedly manhandling devotees at the temple. Following this, the court directed the Delhi Police to ensure adequate presence and that the officials posted there are switched out at least twice a month.