Delhi HC orders removal of encroachment, unauthorised occupants from Kalkaji Temple

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday directed removal of encroachments and unauthorised occupants and shopkeepers, who do not have any valid legal rights to occupy the shops, from Kalkaji Temple in South Delhi and said the action be taken within five days keeping in view the forthcoming Navratras festival.



The high court said it is essential for a temple, where thousands of devotees visit for conducting puja every day, irrespective of its public or private status, to be devoid of unauthorised encroachments, which results in extreme inconvenience and safety and security concerns for the devotees.

Justice Prathiba M Singh also appointed retired Delhi High Court judge, Justice J R Midha as the administrator of the Kalkaji Temple for performing various functions in relation to the religious place.

The judge also appointed Goonmeet Singh Chauhan, a renowned Architect who has undertaken various projects of public importance, to submit a re-development plan for the Kalkaji Mandir and the entire surrounding complex and said he shall work closely with the Administrator and his team.

The court said the mandate of the administrator shall be to take all necessary steps in the interest of devotees, pilgrims, baridaars (persons managing temple affairs), in order to ensure their safety and security, as also to preserve the integrity and sanctity of the deity and the mandir which is of utmost historical importance to the people of Delhi.

"The manner in which the shopkeepers have constructed their shops has created obstructions in the movement of devotees, as is evident from the photographs which have been placed on record. For the purpose of the safety of devotees and others in the mandir, it is essential that unauthorised occupants/ shopkeepers/tehbazari holders/chabutara holders who do not have any valid legal rights to occupy the same are liable to be removed in coordination with the Delhi Police and the SDMC," the court said, in its 77-page judgement.

It directed that all unauthorised occupants/encroachers, who do not enjoy valid tehbazari licences, and are in unauthorised occupation of the premises, would be liable to be removed, until and unless there is a court order protecting the occupant.