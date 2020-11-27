Delhi HC orders probe against Raj officials for taking away woman

New delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday termed as completely unjustified the Rajasthan Police's action of forcibly taking away a 26-year-old woman from the national capital in connection with an abduction case lodged by her family and directed action against the officials by the state.

A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar said it was not open for a male police officer to forcibly push the woman into a car, even when she was not an accused but a victim in the FIR lodged by her father and uncle, who were present during the hearing.

She narrated the whole incident of her leaving the house following pressure from her family to get married and then the Rajasthan Police forcibly took her to Dhaulpur to record her statement before a magistrate. The woman further told the court that her mobile phone was snatched by the officials and on their way to Dhaulpur, they stopped the vehicle for dinner at a roadside restaurant where the police officials consumed liquor.