Delhi HC issues notices to clear pending cases against lawmakers

New delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought replies from the Centre, the Delhi government and its own registry on a plea initiated by it on the Supreme Court direction to all high courts to monitor pending criminal cases against MPs and MLAs. A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notices asking them to file affidavits indicating the steps taken pursuant to the apex court's direction of September 16.

"Highlight the work done by you (Centre, Delhi government and high court registry)," the bench said. The Chief Justice also said that he has already given orders to appoint four judges in the subordinate courts. The Supreme Court on September 16 had asked the chief justices of all high courts to forthwith list before an appropriate bench all pending criminal cases involving sitting and former lawmakers where a stay was granted.

The direction came on a petition which was filed in 2016 and raised the issue of inordinate delays in the disposal of criminal cases against former and sitting lawmakers.