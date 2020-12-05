Delhi HC grants bail to journalist Rajeev Sharma in espionage case

New delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday granted bail to freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, arrested in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly leaking sensitive information to Chinese intelligence. Justice Yogesh Khanna granted the relief to Sharma on furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety of the like amount, which shall be given by him within a week once the trial court resumes its normal functioning. Sharma had sought statutory bail on the ground that the charge sheet was not filed within 60 days of his arrest. The trial court had held however that in this case, the chargesheet can be filed within 90 days.