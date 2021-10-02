Delhi HC forthwith terminates inquires against juveniles in petty offences pending for over 1 yr

New Delhi: In a significant order, the Delhi High Court has terminated with immediate effect all cases, where inquiries against minors in alleged petty offences before the Juvenile Justice Boards (JJB), are pending and have remained inconclusive for over one year in the national capital.

The court passed the order keeping in view the mandate of Section 14 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act (JJ Act) which says that the inquiry against a child who has allegedly committed a petty offence shall conclude in four months from the date of the first production before the board unless the period is extended for a maximum of two months. The provision says that if the inquiry remains inconclusive, such proceedings shall stand terminated.

Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani said, We are passing these directions ex debito justitiae, to correct an error in the judicial dispensation, since we

believe there is no justification in keeping such matters pending any longer.

In all cases alleging petty offences against children/juveniles, where the inquiry has been pending and remains inconclusive for longer than one year, regardless of whether the subject child/juvenile has been produced before the JJB, all such inquiries shall stand terminated with immediate effect; a formal order closing all such matters shall be passed by the JJBs in each file within two weeks from the date of this order, and any children/juveniles detained in relation to such inquiries, shall be released immediately without waiting for recording the formal orders.

In issuing this direction we take note of the fact that when a report/ final report is filed alleging a petty offence, it is the State's own case, that the subject is a child or juvenile, the bench said in its order which was passed on September 29 and made available on Friday.

The court was informed by the DCPCR that as of June 30 this year, 795 cases pertaining to petty offences committed by juveniles were pending before the six JJBs here for a period between six months and one year and 1108 such cases are pending for more than one year.

Meaning thereby that some 1903 petty cases are pending, which section 14 of the JJ Act mandates should stand terminated. Also, the data shows, that the pendency figures for petty offences have increased by 44 per cent in just the last six months, it said, adding that the large pendency is a result of a flawed understanding of the statutory dispensation.