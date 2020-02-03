Delhi HC dismisses plea against AAP leader

New Delhi: In a relief to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Vishesh Ravi, the Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed against him for allegedly concealing his educational qualifications and pending criminal cases in the affidavit filed before the Election Commission along with the nomination papers for Delhi polls.



It was alleged that Vishesh Ravi, who is contesting from Delhi's Karol Bagh assembly seat, hid important facts in the affidavit.

The petition against him was filed by BJP's Y. Chandolia, who is contesting from the same seat.

While rejecting the plea, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva observed, "I have earlier held that a petition is not maintainable at the time when the process of elections is underway. In views of that, the petition is not maintainable."

The petitioner alleged that Ravi miserably failed to appreciate that the concealment of criminal cases is an offence. He also gave false information about his educational qualifications".

Chandolia stated that the suppression of material facts came under the definition of "substantial defect" and sought action against him.

The elections in the national capital are scheduled to be held on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11.



