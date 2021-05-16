Delhi HC directs JNU to set up Covid care centre inside campus

New Delhi: In view of the high number of people contracting COVID-19 inside Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, the Delhi High Court has directed that a 'Covid Care Centre' be set up inside JNU to provide immediate isolation of residents testing positive for the virus.



A single Bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh has also directed that the feasibility, requirement and the necessity of creating a dedicated 'COVID Health Centre' with oxygenated beds be discussed and deliberated upon by the JNU COVID Task Force with the SDM concerned and Delhi government.

"If any tie up needs to be created with any hospital in the vicinity, the same shall also be identified in the status report," the Court added.

The order was passed after a petition was filed by the Students Union and the Teachers Union. The petitioners sought setting up COVID care facilities in the University Campus, a COVID response team etc.

"Thus, in case there is a sudden surge, the residents in the campus may face difficulties and there is a need to take further steps apart from what has already been taken by the Covid Task Force and the Covid Response Team," the court added. It also directed setting up a Covid Care Centre after the premises for the same is identified by the COVID Task Force in consultation with the SDM concerned.