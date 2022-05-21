Delhi HC directs authorities to take steps to remove garbage, encroachment from park in Lajpat Nagar-3

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday directed the authorities to take steps to remove garbage and unauthorised construction in a park between Lajpat Nagar Metro Station and Moolchand Hospital here.



The high court asked the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi government, and Delhi Police to file replies to a petition seeking to remove illegal encroachments, clean up the garbage dump, construct a boundary wall and maintain the green belt of the park.

"Respondents are directed to take steps to remove garbage and unauthorised construction from the green area and file a report in this regard," a bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta said.

Advocates Ajay Digpaul and Kamal R Digpaul, appearing for the SDMC, submitted that the area was given to the DMRC for the construction of a metro line.

To this, the counsel for DMRC said he will take instructions on the issue and inform the court.

The petition was filed by Lajpat Nagar-3 Neighbourhood Residents Association on behalf of the residents of the area and said the park which was on the main Ring Road was in a 'dismal and pathetic condition' and it had become a breeding ground for anti-social activities.

It said the condition of the park becomes even more important to highlight as it has been earmarked as a 'green area' by the SDMC, however, by no stretch of the imagination, the area is green.

The plea claimed that the green belt has been fully encroached upon by builders, garbage ragpickers, food joints, illegal dhabas, tea vendors, and above all illegal activities of undesirable persons have become a threat to the safety and security of residents as well as the green belt.