Delhi HC did not hear us before allowing doorstep ration: Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned to November 15 the plea filed by the Centre against a Delhi High Court order directing the city government not to stop or curtail the supply of food grains or flour, to fair price shop owners.

The Centre had alleged that AAP government is trying to run a parallel distribution scheme.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai deferred the matter after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed it that he has received a compilation of 200 pages just 30 minutes ago and he won't be able to respond to them. Mehta pointed out, "What is going on is strictly and 100 per cent contrary to the statute."

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, said the so-called illegality is listed for final disposal before the High Court. The Centre in its plea contended that the high court, without affording an opportunity to it, reversed its order on March 22 allowing the Delhi government to curtail the supply of food grain under the National Food Security Act 2013 to the fair price shops.

The high court by its order dated March 22 directed the Delhi government not to curtail or stop the supply of the existing PDS distributors while implementing the Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana.

However the HC on September 27 modified, reversed the same without considering that the said scheme promulgated by the Delhi government is allegedly an attempt to run a parallel distribution scheme utilising the resources...served under the NFSA 2013 and the same shall have adverse impact upon the beneficiaries of the NFSA, 2013, the Centre said.