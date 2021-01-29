Delhi HC declines to interfere with order staying notice to MCDs by Committee on Municipalities

new delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to interfere with a single judge order putting on hold the operation of a notice issued by a committee, constituted by the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, seeking certain financial information from municipal



corporations.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said it was not going to interfere with the December 23, 2020 order of the single judge as it was only an interim direction and disposed of the appeal filed by the Deputy Secretary (Committees) against the

same. The bench further said that the interim order was only in operation till February 9, 2021, the next date of hearing before the single judge, and on that date the appellant here can raise their contentions before the single judge. The bench said if it decides the appeal, then it would result in the petition before the single judge being decided in advance.