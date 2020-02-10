Delhi has shown that cheap electricity can be provided
NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed happiness that cheap electricity has become part of nationwide political discourse, adding that Delhi has shown that it also gets you votes.
Reacting to a news that says the Maharashtra Government will give subsidy on electricity, just like the AAP government gave in Delhi, Kejriwal said the 21st Century India must have cheap power available round the clock.
"I am glad cheap electricity has become part of national political discourse. Delhi has shown that it is possible to provide free/cheap electricity. Delhi has shown that it also gets you votes. 21st century India must have 24x7 power available to all at cheap rates," Kejriwal tweeted.
His remarks came a day before the results of the Delhi Assembly polls will be announced.
The West Bengal government on Monday announced free electricity in the state. Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress' decision on providing free electricity applies only to consumers with quarterly consumption up to 75 units.
Announcing the budget in state assembly, state finance minister Amit Mitra also announced a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 for people belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) above 60 years of age. The scheme has been named 'Bandhu Prakalpa' for SC category and 'Jai Johar' for the ST community.
Maharashtra is also planning to give free electricity to residential users whose monthly consumption is up to 100 units. The state is looking to provide electricity to farmers during the day and also plans to reduce power charges across the state.
