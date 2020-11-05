Delhi has provided a cheap, effective alternative to stubble burning: CM

new delhi: While inspecting the efficacy of the bio-decomposing solution developed under the guidance of the PUSA Institute in the Narela constituency, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Capital has provided an effective and cheap alternative to stubble burning which should be implemented by the Central Government. He said that the neighbouring states where the practice of stubble burning is prevalent should implement the alternative without any excuse.



The Delhi Government had sprayed the bio-decomposer solution on farmlands across Delhi in Rs 20 lakh around October 13 and after nearly a month the entire stubble has been converted into manure and the fields are ready for sowing again, the CM said while speaking to the media after inspecting one farmland at Hiranki Village.

"I hope that this is the last year we have to suffer from pollution. No government can make any excuse, they should stop agonising their farmers. I have spoken to several farmers in Punjab and Haryana, and I know that they do not want to burn stubble anymore. We would present this alternative in front of the Supreme Court owing to the effectiveness of this alternative," he said.

Kejriwal also said that he has been trying to meet the Union Environment Minister for a long time but his efforts have not been fruitful. He had sought Centre's help to stop stubble burning by providing an alternative to the farmers. "He (Prakash Javadekar) said that Delhi may experiment with it first, and based on the efficacy of the alternative, the Centre will then consider implementing it in other states. But for a fact, there should be interference from the Centre, the new commission of the Centre, and the Supreme Court," Kejriwal said while referring to the telephonic conversation with the Union Minister.

Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the bio-decomposer has turned 90 per cent of the stubble into manure.

"If the Delhi government can implement such a method then the states of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh could have also done the same. But due to the irresponsible behavior of the central government, none of the states took up this initiative, which is why the citizens of Delhi are suffering today," Rai

added.