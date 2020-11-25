Delhi has 'least' fatality ratio of all major cities, says Health Min

New Delhi: Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said Delhi had reported the "least" fatality ratio among major cities in the country, adding that rapid addition of ICU beds and other medical facilities have helped the Delhi government in keeping the fatality ratio low.



In fact, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday morning ordered for immediate procurement of 1,200 BiPAP machines for the new ICU beds being added to the national capital this week, an official said on Tuesday. He said the move will allow immediate operationalisation of the new ICU beds.

"Delhi has least fatality ratio amongst all major cities in India. We are doing our best to save each and every life," Jain tweeted.

The health minister also shared a list of cities, including Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Howrah, Nagpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Thane, Surat, Pune and Chennai, all having higher fatality ratios than 1.6 in Delhi. The list, however, did not mention a source.

Meanwhile, the city reported 6,224 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and added 109 deaths to its toll from the virus, which climbed to 8,621. These came off the over 61,000 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, leaving a positivity rate of 10.14 per cent.