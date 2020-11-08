Delhi has hit peak of third wave of COVID-19, cases to come down soon: Health Minister Jain
New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said the national capital has hit the peak of the third wave of COVID-19 and the number of cases suggests it is the worst so far.
The government has increased the number of beds for COVID-19 patients in hospitals in Delhi, but there is no plan to rope in hotels and banquet halls, the minister said.
"The third wave of COVID-19 is at its peak in Delhi. The number of cases suggests it is the worst wave so far. But the cases will come down soon," Jain said.
