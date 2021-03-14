Delhi govt's motor licencing offices to open on Sundays also for driving tests

New Delhi: The motor licencing offices (MLOs) will now open also on Sundays for driving licence tests, the Delhi government's transport department said.



There are 12 automated driving test tracks in Delhi.

The decision was taken in view of pending applications for permanent driving licence that require the test. Also, applicants will find it easier to appear for the tests on Sundays it being a week-off, officials said.

The transport department inspector and other staff working on Sundays for driving tests will be off duty on Mondays, the order stated.