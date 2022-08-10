Delhi govt's Excise dept gets new dy commissioner

New Delhi: The Excise department, which is gearing to revert to the old excise policy and sell liquor through vends run by four Delhi government agencies from next month, has got a new deputy commissioner, officials said on Tuesday.



Of the two posts of deputy commissioners in the department, one was vacant owing to transfer, while the Lt Governor had approved suspension of the other deputy commissioner AK Tiwari along with 10 other officials over allegations of "serious lapses" in execution of the 2021-22 policy.

The Delhi government has appointed Jitendra Agrawal, a 1997-batch DANICS officer, as deputy commissioner in the Excise department, said an order issued by Services department on Monday. Agrawal was posted as director (archives), and has also held additional charges of director (archaeology) besides some other positions.

Further, the two Delhi government undertakings — Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) and Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS) — that will open liquor stores from September 1, have also got new managing directors.