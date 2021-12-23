Delhi govt's Business Blasters initiative empowering girls to start own ventures

New Delhi: With the Delhi government's Business Blasters programme running for a few weeks now, where government school students are using what they learned in Entrepreneurship Mindset Classes to develop business ideas and compete for seed money, the programme has seen a lot of bright new ideas from girls in government schools.



On an impromptu visit to schools, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia interacted with some of the girls who were already earning profits from the businesses they developed with the Delhi government's seed capital.

A statement from the Deputy Chief Minister's office said that the programme is writing a new chapter in the empowerment of girls in Delhi government schools.

Of the many students who have now started businesses through this initiative, is grade 11 student at GGSSS, Riya, who started a masks business with Rs 2,000 in seed money and two months in, has earned Rs 10,000 in profits and is now a service provider.

"It gives me and the Delhi Government great pride to see so many empowered girls sitting in front of me and talking about some serious business ideas," said Sisodia on Wednesday while interacting with students of Government Girls Senior Secondary School (GGSSS), M B Road, Pushp Vihar.

Also, Akriti Singh, another Grade 11 student, has managed to monetise her art due to help from the Delhi government initiative. In fact, she also says that being able to monetise her art has helped her convince her parents that she should be painting for a living.

With a seed captial of just Rs 2,000, Akriti started making decoratives and other paintings on scrap metal and other scrap articles like bottles, which are now sold on Amazon and Flipkart.

Similarly, Class 11 students, Khushi and Lisa have now been able to start their own bakery with Rs 4,000 seed money and have already made Rs 5,000 in profit after expenses and paying vendors. Khushi said that she is happy her government school is giving her such opportunities.

In addition to these, the Deputy CM also met several other girls who have started businesses ranging from henna to reselling old clothes and coaching underprivileged students.

Sisodia said that his visits to the schools are a very key aspect of his work that makes him feel peace. He said, "Whenever I feel drained due to politics. I go in schools, meet students and find peace."