Delhi govt's anti-dengue campaign from today

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will kick off the 10-week anti-dengue campaign on Sunday, seeking to build greater awareness on prevention of vector-borne diseases in Delhi, officials said.



Last year, the '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign had garnered the support of many celebrities as well as officials of government and other autonomous bodies.

The campaign, which begins September 6, will continue every Sunday. The chief minister will kickstart the campaign on Sunday at 10 am, by inspecting for 10 minutes his own residence for stagnant water inside his home or his surroundings, which can lead to the breeding of mosquitoes that spread diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, the Delhi government said in a statement.

"On the directions of the chief minister, the Delhi government is relaunching the anti-dengue campaign tomorrow, which is a 10-week

mass awareness campaign against dengue and chikungunya," it said.

Last year, due to this mass campaign which was launched in September too, there were only 2,036 reported cases and two deaths due to

dengue, as compared to 2015, when the dengue cases were 15,867 and there were 60 deaths, it claimed.