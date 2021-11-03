Delhi govt working on setting min standards for public edu

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday publicly announced its next step to structurally change public education for the better in Delhi with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia declaring that the Education Revolution 2.0 will begin with a minimum standard for the education system — which will ensure quality education is available for every child.



Delhi's Education Minister said that no steps have been taken so far to ensure that all children receive a certain minimum quality of education and therefore it is the need of the hour to prepare minimum standards for the education system, which can ensure that every child has access to quality education.

"Several officials have been directed by the Minister to work on it and we will submit a list of suggestions that can be implemented in the government schools. Since it is about improving the quality of education, it is difficult to determine it and measure it. The challenge is to find simple ways to implement it across all schools so that everywhere the basic standard is set," an official in the Education Department said.

"The existing current education system provides information and knowledge and is dependent on rote learning as we have seen across the country. However, we decided to inculcate independent thinking within the classroom," the official added.

Sisodia's remarks came while he was inaugurating a multipurpose block and an auditorium at Ambedkar University in the Karmapura Campus on Tuesday. He added that even though quality education is the need of the hour, the focus on making it available and accessible for all cannot change.

The Minister said that the achievement of any head of an educational institution is that every student who comes out of the institution receives a good quality education, which takes their careers further. Similarly, the achievement of an Education Minister would be when every child studying in their state gets access to quality education and moves ahead in their life.

"Hence, it is imperative to set minimum standards for our education system," he said.